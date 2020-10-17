Actress, Okojie, differs with Falz on ‘partying’ during #EndSARS protests

Nollywood actress Inidima Okojie has differed to the opinion held in some quarters that the #EndSARS protesters were deviating from the purpose of the demonstrations by staging music breaks.

The actress stated on Friday that such breaks during the #EndSARS protests helps to lift the spirits of protesters who may have expended a lot of energy during the rally.

The actress while reacting on Instagram to comments made by singer Falz who said there should be no alcohol and no partying at the protest grounds, insisted that the music played during protest was also needed to lift the morale of the protesters, as the protest in itself can be draining and tiring.

“I totally understand the need to emphasize the need to be FOCUSED and not be sidetracked with unnecessary activities at the protests.

“But if you have been part of a protests, you will realise that it can be draining and tiring and the complex need to lift the morale with music cannot be overemphasized,” Okojie wrote in part on Instagram.

Recall that actress; Bisola Aiyeola also warned via her Instagram handle that the #EndSARS protesters should not lose focus on the objective of the movement.

She posted;”My people, My people. If we turn these protests to carnivals, we are loosing focus oo and trivializing our frustration. Not everything is party party. Remember those who have died and those whose source of income has been halted.

