Actress Onyii Alex claims NDLEA invaded her house without a warrant

Nigerian actress Onyii Alex has called out the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives for allegedly invading her house without a search warrant.

The actress told them to explain why they subjected her to such a form of humiliation.

Onyii Alex before uploading a video of the alleged incident threatened to expose them by uploading a video of them raiding her house.

“@ndlea_nigeria kindly come and explain why your people will burst into my house with no warrant?? Before I will put the videos out,” her statement on Instagram reads.

Moments later, the actress shared a video accompanied by a lengthy narration of what happened in her house.

The actress wrote:

“I am still Shuddering and shivering.

I am very dumbfounded and traumatized. Please watch this …………. minutes footage of @ndlea_nigeria jumping through my fence with no bidding from me or any warrant. My little niece who saw them jumping through my gate called to my attention before I could even comprehend what was happening.

“They had gained entrance into my kitchen, and sitting room and were heading upstairs, I was in shock. I have a baby at home. My little niece is still startled and Incomplete shock too.

“They finally met with me on the staircase inside my house and said it was a mere mistake. They saw a man running who jumped into my compound. I kindly asked them to leave my home which they concurred too. I am very devastated. This is definitely not fair. I didn’t deserve this unnecessary threat from you @ndlea_nigeria

I watch videos of how you (NDLEA) abuse the power bestowed on you by Nigerians, your men look nothing like law enforcement agents, they have no regard and respect for people.

“How do you even enter someone’s house without permission or someone to witness your activities within my space. I hope nothing was planted in my house by these lawless humans in your NDLEA monkey jacket.

“Enough said I will definitely be in contact with your agency through the right medium. @ndlea_nigeria @nigeriapoliceforce”

