Actress Princess Shyngle explains how she will test a cheating husband

Gambian-born Nollywood actress has revealed that she is prepared to set up an ‘appealing’ woman to seduce her husband if she perceives that he is cheating on her.

The actress stated this in an Instagram post that she is a jealous partner as she revealed some of the things she might do if she ever gets married.

Shyngle also revealed that if this works, she doesn’t know what she will do.

The actress however added that she needs to work on the jealous side of her before dating again.

She wrote;

If I ever get married and I feel my husband is cheating on me but I’ve never caught him, I will literally find a beautiful hot girl that I’ll pay to seduce him.

If she succeeds, hmmmmmm, I don’t know what I will do honestly.

I’m such a freaking jealous partner when I’m in love and it sucks lol. I guess I need to work on that before I ever try to date again.”

Read her post below.

