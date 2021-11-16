Entertainment
Actress Princess Shyngle lectures women on how to deal with cheating husbands
Movie star, Princess Shyngle has lectured women on how to handle cheating husbands.
According to the actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, November 15, 2021, any woman with a cheating spouse should also cheat on him.
“If married women also cheat every time they catch their husbands cheating, I promise you married men will start thinking twice before cheating on their wives,” she wrote.
“The rate of divorce will reduce.”
