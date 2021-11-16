Actress Princess Shyngle lectures women on how to deal with cheating husbands

Movie star, Princess Shyngle has lectured women on how to handle cheating husbands.

According to the actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, November 15, 2021, any woman with a cheating spouse should also cheat on him.

“If married women also cheat every time they catch their husbands cheating, I promise you married men will start thinking twice before cheating on their wives,” she wrote.

“The rate of divorce will reduce.”

