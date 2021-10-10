Entertainment
Actress Princess Shyngle ready to dump social media for ‘Mr Right’
Gambian-Ghanian born Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed that she is prepared to go off social media should her ideal man order her to do so.
According to the curvaceous actress, she is prepared to do whatever it takes to make her next relationship function properly should she meet Mr Right eventually.
Read also: Actress Princess Shyngle recounts losing seven-month-old pregnancy
Shyngle who walked out of an ephemeral marriage earlier in the year stated in an Instagram post that she can only do it for her Mr Right if he’s not comfortable with her being on social media.
Shyngle wrote;
“I’ll do this in a heartbeat but only for Mr Right though. Ladies, would you delete your social media account for a man?”
