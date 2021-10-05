Actress Princess Shyngle recounts losing seven-months-old pregnancy

Ghanaian-Gambian Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed she lost her seven-months-old pregnancy a few months ago.

The actress took her followers down memory lane via her Instagram platform on Monday, October 4, to narrates her story.

“This is a video of me when I was so depressed and sad, June 27th 2021 hands down the worst day of my life,” her opening paragraph reads.

The actress went on to share a video that explains how she was depressed and downtrodden for several months following the sad incident.

Read her post below.

