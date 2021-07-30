Entertainment
Actress Regina Askia questions govt’s role, after Obi Cubana reportedly empowered several billionaires
US-based Nollywood actress-cum-medical practitioner, Regina Askia has taken to the social media platform, Facebook to question the Nigerian government for failing to empower youths as socialite Obi Cubana.
Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu has gained intense popularity since the much talked about funeral service of his mother in Oba, Anambra State, a couple of weeks ago.
Notable individuals in the country have shared diverse opinions pertaining to the ostentatious funeral service; US-based actress-cum-nurse, Regina Askia has joined the bandwagon of people talking about Cubana’s business acumen and influence in the community.
She said: “If ONE young man who started his business selling food, can invest in and raise over 30 young billionaires who showed up and showed out in his support, why can’t a whole government of a whole country do better?”
Read also: Activist, Adeyanju, says Obi Cubana has placed himself on govt’s watchlist
Speaking further, Regina Askia stated that if one man in the person of Obi Cubana could singlehandedly empower several people thereby making them billionaires, she expects the Nigerian government to take a cue from him and financially empower Nigerians.
Sharing her thoughts on her Facebook page, the mother of two wrote:
“Everyone has had something to say on Obi Cubana and the “Burial of the Century”. I have no comments because people have a right to roll, how they choose, BUT, I have one question.
“For now my question remains if Cubana could raise so many billionaires why can’t a government?
“Let’s adopt that apprenticeship system, provide funds and raise as many financially empowered Nigerians as Cubana has done with his brothers. Thank you.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....