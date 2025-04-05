Actress Regina Chukwu recounts painful encounter with robbers while working on movie set 

Sultry Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has recounted a painful encounter she had with armed robbers during her stay at a hotel while she was working on a movie set.

The fair-skinned thespian who relayed her experience on her YouTube channel said she lodged at the hotel with her colleague Akin Lewis, who convinced her to stay despite the fact that she had reservations about the hotel’s reputation.

She disclosed that she later regretted her decision to stay at the hotel, as she was later robbed and abducted, and her money was stolen by robbers who used her ATM to divert her cash.

She said, “I was on a particular set about five years ago. And after we finished shooting at 1:00 am. I was lodged alongside actor Akin Lewis in one hotel on Ayilara Street. I was supposed to spend a day on that set, but the producer insisted that I should spend the night because Akin Lewis has to leave early in the morning.

“When we got to the hotel, I discovered that it was full of prostitutes, so I told them that I wasn’t going to lodge in the hotel. But Akin Lewis pleaded with me to stay, so I had to respect him because of his personality and age, but listening to his plea was my biggest regret.

“Just when I was undressing myself to sleep, some armed robbers broke the door and took me away to a place where they withdrew all the money in my account with my ATM card.”

