Actress Regina Chukwu threatens to attack colleagues who support “old” politicians
Nigerian actress Regina Chukwu has threatened to tackle her fellow celebrities who have intentions to campaign for the ”old” politicians who, according to her, have sold the country.
According to the actress, the aged politicians who are currently in power are responsible for the heinous activities ongoing in Nigeria.
She mentioned this on her Instagram page on Monday, June 6 following the Catholic church massacre in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday afternoon.
Chukwu wrote:
“If you go beat me, I go chop the beating in peace but your body go hear am too 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Enough of all this non^ense!
Enough of all the greed
Enough of all your insensitive action towards Nigerians
Yall are only concern abt the token they give you ( I dont care even if it runs in millions, it’s still a misery sum compared to the lives of our people)
Since you people have been collecting this money, what changed has happened to your life???? (Koka,kola no ni) it time to try a different approach.
It’s time to look out for the future of our children
It’s time to get serious for ONCE!
I AM SO ANGRY RIGHT NOW
It’s not making any sense!.
And to the non celebrity too if your mothers are among those people that dance and sing all those st^pid songs and be following politicians abt, pls hold them o, help me tell them that they are dancing away the future of their children
Tell your fathers (awon alaga cansu) that they are our problem and this will hunt their generations to come!
All hands must be on deck!”
