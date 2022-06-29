Entertainment
Actress Regina Daniels welcomes second child for Ned Nwoko in Jordan
Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko has announced on his social media platform that his wife, Regina Daniels has welcomed a new born baby in Jordan.
Ned Nwoko made the announcement on his Instagram platform on Wednesday afternoon.
The proud father and politician who announced the good news on his IG handle said mother and child are doing well in Amman, Jordan.
Read also:Actress Regina Daniels confirms husband, Ned Nwoko, behind arrest of aphrodisiac vendor, Jaruma
Also, Ned Nwoko and Regina’s first son, Munir Nwoko is celebrating his second birthday today, June 29.
He wrote:
“It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing everyday looking forward to the future with so much Enthusiasm. Happy birthday Son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now share same birth date. The family is over the Moon😁🕺🏻
@princemunirnwoko”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...