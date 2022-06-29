Actress Regina Daniels welcomes second child for Ned Nwoko in Jordan

Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko has announced on his social media platform that his wife, Regina Daniels has welcomed a new born baby in Jordan.

Ned Nwoko made the announcement on his Instagram platform on Wednesday afternoon.

The proud father and politician who announced the good news on his IG handle said mother and child are doing well in Amman, Jordan.

Also, Ned Nwoko and Regina’s first son, Munir Nwoko is celebrating his second birthday today, June 29.

He wrote:

“It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing everyday looking forward to the future with so much Enthusiasm. Happy birthday Son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now share same birth date. The family is over the Moon😁🕺🏻

@princemunirnwoko”

