Actress Regina King loses son to suicide

Veteran Hollywood actress, Regina King has lost her son, Ian Alexander Jnr. to suicide.

Her late son, Ian was a 26-year-old disc jockey and a recording artiste.

In a statement released by the family, they expressed their devastation at the sudden demise of Ian.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” the statement read.

