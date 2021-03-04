Actress Remy Njoku dares critics to prove alleged payment of poor salaries to staff | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Mary Remy Njoku, has reacted angrily to insinuations that she treats her staff poorly.

The movie star and her husband, Jason Njoku, have come under heavy criticism lately after he said N4.6 million as tuition fee in schools was cheap.

Some of those who criticized the couple on social media wondered how their staff would be able to pay such an amount of money for tuition when they are underpaid.

Njoku, who reacted to the claims on social media, challenged any of her staff that earns less than N90,000 monthly to speak up.

The actress insisted that she does not under pay her staff.

Njoku wrote: “I want to apologize for speaking about meritocracy. For speaking up for smart people who work hard but underpaid because they couldn’t afford to further their education. I apologize. I run ROK. And we value our employees irrespective of their educational qualification.

“So come forward with proof if you know any current ROK staff who earns 30k, 70k or even 90k either graduate or illiterate and get N1million. Come forward publicly pls.”

The actress and her husband, who is the Chief Executive of Iroko TV, are blessed with three children.

