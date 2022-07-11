Entertainment
Actress Rita Dominic gives reason for maintaining privacy in marriage
Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has explained why she keeps her marriage life private.
In a post on her Instagram stories on Monday afternoon, the actress said there was a difference between keeping a relationship private and keeping it secret.
Read also:Galaxy of Nollywood stars as Rita Dominic weds long-time partner, Anosike, in Imo
She insisted that the former was perfect for her.
Dominic wrote: “A relationship that’s private but not secret, people know we are together but don’t know anything about us. There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect.”
The actress and the Publisher of Daily Times, Fidelis Anosike, tied the knot on April 19 in Imo State.
She will celebrate her 46th birthday on Tuesday.
Read her post below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...