Actress Rita Dominic gives reason for maintaining privacy in marriage

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has explained why she keeps her marriage life private.

In a post on her Instagram stories on Monday afternoon, the actress said there was a difference between keeping a relationship private and keeping it secret.

Read also:Galaxy of Nollywood stars as Rita Dominic weds long-time partner, Anosike, in Imo

She insisted that the former was perfect for her.

Dominic wrote: “A relationship that’s private but not secret, people know we are together but don’t know anything about us. There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect.”

The actress and the Publisher of Daily Times, Fidelis Anosike, tied the knot on April 19 in Imo State.

She will celebrate her 46th birthday on Tuesday.

Read her post below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now