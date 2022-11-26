Actress, Rita Dominic, welcomes friends to UK ahead of wedding to hubby, Anosike

The white wedding of Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike is set to take place today in Yorkshire, Northern England, United Kingdom.

The church wedding is coming up months after the couple had their traditional wedding ceremony in Nigeria in April 2022.

Dominic’s colleague and longtime friend, Kate Henshaw, who makes up the bridal train, is already in England for the wedding.

On Friday, another of her colleagues, Chioma Chukwuka also arrived at the wedding venue and was warmly received by Rita.

See the photos and videos below.

