Actress Rita Edochie demands release of pro-Biafra activist, Nnamdi Kanu
Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has urged the Nigerian government to release pro-Biafra activist, Nnamdi Kanu.
According to the actress, the Igbos are no longer interested in being part of Nigeria.
In a post shared via his Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the movie star advised the government to release the leader of the pro-Biafra group.
“Free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to avoid what I know. Allow us to go. We need Biafra. We can’t keep being third-class citizens in our own land,” she wrote.
Watch the video that she shared below.
Kanu is a Nigerian pro-Biafra political activist, who has been under the custody of the Nigerian government for a couple of weeks now.
He was re-arraigned on July 26, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms andimproper importation of goods, among others.
