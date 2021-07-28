Actress Rita Edochie demands release of pro-Biafra activist, Nnamdi Kanu

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has urged the Nigerian government to release pro-Biafra activist, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the actress, the Igbos are no longer interested in being part of Nigeria.

In a post shared via his Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the movie star advised the government to release the leader of the pro-Biafra group.

“Free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to avoid what I know. Allow us to go. We need Biafra. We can’t keep being third-class citizens in our own land,” she wrote.

Kanu is a Nigerian pro-Biafra political activist, who has been under the custody of the Nigerian government for a couple of weeks now.

He was re-arraigned on July 26, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms andimproper importation of goods, among others.

