Actress Rita Edochie predicts future of Biafra

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has stated in her Instagram comment section that Biafra will eventually attain independence and become the best in the world under the leadership of arrested pro-Biafran activist, Nnamdi Kanu.

During the early hours of Sunday, July 18, the Nollywood actress mentioned that she is in absolute support of Nnamdi Kanu’s leadership and direction in the actualization of Biafra.

The actress said this in an Instagram exchange with a follower.

Rita Edochie had shared a post in which she talked about businessman, Obi Cubana’s friends honoring him after investing in them even though he is not the richest man in Nigeria.

Here is what she wrote;

“MY TAKE

LEARN HOW TO HELP PEOPLE AND SEE THE RESULTS LIKE WHAT PLAYED OUT IN OBA.

OBA WAS SHUT DOWN BY ONE MAN BECAUSE OF HIS GOODNESS.

@obi_cubana MAY THE SOUL OF YOUR MOTHER REST IN THE BOSOM OF GOD ALMIGHTY.

IT MUST BE SAID ON EARTH BEFORE THE HEAVEN ON NNA.

JIDEKAIJI AND GOD ALMIGHTY WILL KEEP BLESSIING MORE.”

Moments after Edochie shared the post on Instagram, a commentator divulged her doubt in the progress of Biafra; she mentioned that the Igbos do not need Biafra following what she saw at the funeral service of Obi Cubana’s mother.

The young lady opined;

“Nice ma’am but with what I saw on that day don’t think igbo people need Biafra ooo … we chasing cow they bringing them giving them house to stay”

Reacting to this, Rita Edochie stated that Biafra will come and will be the best country in the world with Nnamdi Kanu as its leader.

She wrote;

“BIAFRA IS SURE MY DEAR THERE ARE NO TWO WAYS TO THAT. IT’S A QUESTION OF TIME. BIAFRA WILL THE BEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD WITH OUR LEADER MAZI NNAMDI KANU.”

