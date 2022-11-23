Actress, Rita Edochie, says Nigeria will not know peace until Nnamdi Kanu is released

Veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has stated that Nigeria will never know peace until the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is released.

The actress condemned the incessant detention of Nnamdi Kanu after the Appeal Court ruling.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Monday called on the people of the south-east to unite and demand Kanu’s release.

Read also:Nigerian govt bent on keeping Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention —Lawyer

She said,

“The continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu will keep dividing Nigeria. So long as Kanu is still being detained, Nigeria will never know peace. Ndi Igbo I laugh, ndi Igbo wake up. Onye Igbo can never smell presidency without Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu.

“It is a spiritual thing. Fight for your own first, and God will finish the battle. Ndi Igbo let nothing happen to our great brother Nnamdi Kanu because it’s going to be our worst experience. Chukwu okike abiama is waiting for Ndi Igbo to act. God is not sleeping.”

