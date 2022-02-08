Actress Ronke Odunsanya’s baby daddy apologizes for demanding DNA test on daughter’s paternity

Saheed Olanrewaju, aka Jago, the baby daddy of Nollywood actress, Ronke Odunsanya has apologized for demanding for a DNA test to confirm the paternity of his daughter.

In a video published on his Instagram page, Jago revealed that he has accepted his 2-year-old daughter as his own.

Jago and the Nollywood actress welcomed their daughter Oluwafifehanmi in 2019. However, they have continued to be in court for numerous reasons, specifically for the welfare of their child.

Read also: Actress Ronke Odunsanya’s ‘baby daddy’ declared wanted by court over DNA test

In February 2021, Jago requested that a paternity test be carried out on the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

The judge, Ms Tanimola, ordered the paternity test to be carried out at a specific hospital in Lagos and that the result be sent directly to the court.

However, on December 15, 2021, after Jago failed to show up, the judge issued a bench warrant against Jago and declared him wanted for refusing to show up for the DNA test and failing to appear in court.

The judge adjourned the matter till February 9, 2022.

Two days prior to the next court date, Jago took to Instagram to apologise for requesting a DNA test in court.

Watch him speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now