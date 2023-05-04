Actress, Ronke Oshodi recounts how daughter was allegedly poisoned in school by friends

Popular Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has accused her daughter’s friends and roommates of negligence after her child was poisoned while she was in school.

The busty thespian in a video posted on her Instagram page recounted how her daughter who is alive and well was allegedly poisoned, possibly by her friends or roommates.

Ronke Oshodi Oke revealed in the video that three weeks ago, she received a distress call that her daughter had been hospitalised after drinking bleach.

She said that on her arrival at the hospital, her daughter looked distressed on the hospital bed.

The actress said that she suspects that her child’s friends or roommates were attempting to poison her.

“About 3 weeks ago, they called me around 3:45 am to say that my daughter Jummy drank hypo. I went to the school, and I met her crying; she wasn’t herself. It seems like her friends kept hypochlorite in her water to kill her. They poured it inside her bottle, which I gave her. I intentionally do not want to mention the name of the school because I don’t want to ruin it,” Ronke Oshodi said.

