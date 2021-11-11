Actress Ruth Kadiri offers spiritual solutions to some medical conditions

Nollywood actress and movie producer Ruth Kadiri has unveiled some pivotal spiritual solutions to medical problems.

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 11, 2021, where she penned her solutions to the problems.

“This post is for those who believe in spirituality, not for everyone. For those dealing with shortness of breath, dizziness, panic attacks and you’ve done everything your doctor asked you to do and still no change, here is an option to consider,” she wrote.

Kadiri continued:

“Just know that your picture or incantation made on your behalf has been put in a bottle, either thrown into the river or kept somewhere. You are in a trapped cage with no air that’s why your body is giving you a signal to seek deliverance. May we be free from the evil of the land. Pray.”

