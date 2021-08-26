Entertainment
Actress Ruth Kadiri reveals she was in labour for 22 hours as she celebrates daughter’s birthday
Nigerian actress and movie producer, Ruth Kadiri has opened up on her pregnancy journey ahead of her daughter’s birthday celebration.
According to the actress, she welcomed her first child, daughter, Reign after 22 hours of labour in the hospital.
READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri reveals why most of her colleagues are still single
Sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, she wrote;
“Can’t keep calm. My daughter will be TWO tomorrow. At this time two years ago I was already in labour. And was in labour for 22 hours. Wheeeeeew. Story for another day. Dear reign. So you know you’re the best thing that ever happened to the US.”
