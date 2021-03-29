Actress Ruth Kadiri vows to drag colleagues who support 'recycled' politicians | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Actress Ruth Kadiri vows to drag colleagues who support ‘recycled’ politicians
Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has vowed to come for her colleagues whose aim is to openly support recycled politicians and solicit votes for them at the 2023 presidential election.
She stated that she is prepared to drag her colleagues unapologetically should they not advocate for growth and change in government.
She made these threats on her Instagram page on Monday, March 29.
“Dear colleagues and friends. I am waiting for those of you who will post politicians who have been in power forever and ask us to vote for them,” she wrote.
READ ALSO: ‘Although I love money, I can’t marry a man like Ned Nwoko,’ says Nollywood actress, Jane Obi
“I will drag you. I swear I will drag your desperate, hungry selves by your wigs.
Don’t say I didn’t warn.”
The 33-year-old actress went on to advise her colleagues not to be a sell-out.
“With all due respect, don’t be a fucking sell-out. Thank you,” she concluded.
