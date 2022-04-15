Connect with us

Actress Seun Osigbesan wades into domestic violence discussion, says abusive marriage is a curse

Published

22 seconds ago

on

The Johnson’s leading actress, Seun Osigbesan has explained in an Instagram post that abusive marriage is a curse.

Wading into the online conversation pertaining to domestic violence, the actress stated that people who remain in abusive marriages choose to dwell in it instead of taking neccesary actions.

Sharing a video of a woman being abused by her husband, the actress stated that one can’t remain in an abusive marriage and expect to live long.

Seun noted that marriage is a blessing but an abusive marriage is “absolutely a curse”.

Her post reads in part:

“God will NOT come down and help anyone (no matter how much you pray)
All the help we need is in the word of God.
If you leave an abusive marriage, then you have chosen LIFE.

Marriage is no doubt a blessing.
But AN ABUSIVE MARRIAGE IS ABSOLUTELY A CURSE!!!

He who has ears, let him hear what the spirit is saying.

*Viewers, discretion is advised*”

