Actress Shaffy Bello reveals reason she quit her 25-year-old marriage

Popular Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has explained to those who care to listen why she decided to quit her 25-year-old marriage which is blessed with children.

The thespian who opened up during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that the distance away from her estranged US husband didn’t sit well with her.

She noted that her ex-husband, Mr Akinrimisi, was a good father to his children but it got to a stage where she wanted more as she was uncomfortable with travelling back-and-forth.

Shaffy said: “He [my ex-husband] was a good father to his children. But I got to a place where I wanted more. And I would always travel back and forth.

‘‘But I knew at a point that if I really wanted this, it came with a sacrifice. It wasn’t a sacrifice of marriage, but then he being there [USA] and the distance didn’t help.” She added.

