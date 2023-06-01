Entertainment
Actress Shaffy Bello reveals reason she quit her 25-year-old marriage
Popular Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has explained to those who care to listen why she decided to quit her 25-year-old marriage which is blessed with children.
The thespian who opened up during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that the distance away from her estranged US husband didn’t sit well with her.
She noted that her ex-husband, Mr Akinrimisi, was a good father to his children but it got to a stage where she wanted more as she was uncomfortable with travelling back-and-forth.
READ ALSO:Actress Shaffy Bello reveals how she sacrificed her family in pursuit of fame
Shaffy said: “He [my ex-husband] was a good father to his children. But I got to a place where I wanted more. And I would always travel back and forth.
‘‘But I knew at a point that if I really wanted this, it came with a sacrifice. It wasn’t a sacrifice of marriage, but then he being there [USA] and the distance didn’t help.” She added.
