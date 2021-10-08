Actress, Shan George, reacts to Chiwetalu Agu’s arrest

Nollywood actress, Shan George has reacted to the video of her colleague, Chiwetalu Agu speaking at the Nigerian Army office after he was arrested for allegedly soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Onitsha, Anambra on Thursday.

On Friday morning, a video of the embattled veteran thespian, Chiwetalu Agu denouncing the allegations levelled against him by the Nigerian army surfaced on social media.

The actor specifically stated that he was not campaigning for IPOB prior to his arrest, instead he was wearing a civil outfit with “the rising sun” design.

Reacting to the video, Chiwetalu Agu‘s colleague, Shan George urged him to embrace the obvious since he was dressed in a Biafran regalia. She stated that he has done nothing wrong showing support for IPOB, as a matter of fact, he is fighting for the freedom of his people.

Reposting the video on her Instagram page, Shan George wrote;

