Entertainment
Actress, Shan George, reacts to Chiwetalu Agu’s arrest
Nollywood actress, Shan George has reacted to the video of her colleague, Chiwetalu Agu speaking at the Nigerian Army office after he was arrested for allegedly soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Onitsha, Anambra on Thursday.
On Friday morning, a video of the embattled veteran thespian, Chiwetalu Agu denouncing the allegations levelled against him by the Nigerian army surfaced on social media.
READ ALSO: Actor Chiwetalu Agu breaks silence since arrest (video)
The actor specifically stated that he was not campaigning for IPOB prior to his arrest, instead he was wearing a civil outfit with “the rising sun” design.
Reacting to the video, Chiwetalu Agu‘s colleague, Shan George urged him to embrace the obvious since he was dressed in a Biafran regalia. She stated that he has done nothing wrong showing support for IPOB, as a matter of fact, he is fighting for the freedom of his people.
Reposting the video on her Instagram page, Shan George wrote;
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...