Entertainment
Actress Shan George says nagging, complaining helps to keep couples together
Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has opined in an Instagram post that nagging and complaining helps to strengthen a relationship.
The actress who was speaking specifically to couples via her Instagram stories mentioned that the male populace should listen to their partners because “women only nag when they are in love”.
Read also: Veteran actress Shan George accuses her colleagues of fake love
The actress who has been married and divorced on three different occasions stated further that most relationships and marriages fall apart because the couple fail to air their respective grievances.
Shan George wrote:
“Until men begin to realize that women nag because of love and women begin to realize that men quarrel and shout at their wives because of love, marriages will continue to break as easily as clay plates.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...