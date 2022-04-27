Actress Shan George says nagging, complaining helps to keep couples together

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has opined in an Instagram post that nagging and complaining helps to strengthen a relationship.

The actress who was speaking specifically to couples via her Instagram stories mentioned that the male populace should listen to their partners because “women only nag when they are in love”.

The actress who has been married and divorced on three different occasions stated further that most relationships and marriages fall apart because the couple fail to air their respective grievances.

Shan George wrote:

“Until men begin to realize that women nag because of love and women begin to realize that men quarrel and shout at their wives because of love, marriages will continue to break as easily as clay plates.”

