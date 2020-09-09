Actress Shan George set to try marriage again…for a fourth time

Nollywood actress, Shan George is ready to get married again for a fourth time after having had three failed attempts to settle down with a husband.

The fair-skinned thespian who seems to have found love again revealed the news herself on Wednesday when she shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram.

In her latest post, the actress revealed that her new man is also from Cross River like her, adding that she had been scared and sceptical in the past, but this union seems right and she said yes to her best friend, brother and partner.

“As scared and sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to hide.

“So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always.

“Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too!” she wrote.

