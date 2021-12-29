Actress Shan George slams people who refuse to ‘keep their cameras’ to help others

Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has revealed that she has no respect for people who often refuse to put their cameras away whenever they are helping the needy.

According to the actress, it is needless for people to publicize their benevolent acts.

She wrote:

“Abeg, feel free to reason as u like o.”

Shan George continued:

“I have no single respect for anyone who doesn’t keep their camera and their loudspeakers at home, while helping the needy.”

