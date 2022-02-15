Actress Sharon Ooja explains why she will never publicize her man

Connect with us

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has published a lengthy thread to explain why she will never publicly unveil the face of her man.

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram during the early hours of today, Tuesday, February15, the actress mentioned that no one will know the identity of her partner even when they finally settles down.

The Skinny Girl in Transit actress stated that she reached this decision following the public drama between the former celebrity couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after their breakup.

Kanye has been calling out Kim, her family, and her new partner online and in the same breath asking Kim to come back to him.

Sharon stated further that the whole drama happening between Kim and Kanye, explains the reason Beyonce and Jay Z keep some things about themselves off social media.

