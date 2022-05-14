Connect with us

Actress Sonia Ogiri advises her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, to keep mute, keep some dignity

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigerian actress Sonia Ogiri has admonished her colleague Nkechi Blessing to keep mute and preserve some secrets to herself.

According to Ogiri, Nkechi should endeavor to desist from ‘defending herself too much’.

The actress Nkechi Blessing recently rekindled her feud with her ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan. The controversial actress slammed her former partner for apologizing to her during a live session with media personality Daddy Freeze; she went on to state that she does not want to have anything to do with the relationship.

After her ex said he actually left her because of her hygiene, and that she wears one pant for three days, Blessing retorted that she does not, and has never worn panties.

Reprimanding Nkechi Blessing for ‘talking too much’, Ogiri on her Instagram platform stated that her colleague should have some dignity.

Her opening statement reads, “This is coming from a place of love actually. Nkechi, you can ignore your ex”

She continued, “Please can someone close to Nkechi Blessing caution her?”

“Is too disgusting. Too much information, too much defending. Too much of everything is ba. I’m wondering where’s the world shame and dignity?”

