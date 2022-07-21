Actress Susan Peters narrates how Ada Ameh helped her to fit into Nollywood

Nigerian actress, Susan Peters has spoken about the late Nollywood thespian, Ada Ameh on her Instagram platform.

On Monday, July 18, the Nigerian entertainment industry lost the renowned comic actress, Ada Ameh several weeks after she opened up on her battle with depression. It was gathered that the actress died in Warri, Delta State.

Following her shocking demise, numerous Nigerian celebrities have taken to their various social media platforms to pay tribute to the ‘The Johnsons’ actress. Amongst thespians who have spoken about Ada Ameh is Susan Peters, a fellow Benue state indigene.

According to Peters, Ada Ameh helped her to settle seamlessly into the movie industry. She mentioned that she aided her career primarily because they are from the same tribe.

Peters added that Ada Ameh first reached out to her prior to introducing her to other notable figures in the movie industry. Shocked by Ameh’s passing, Susan Peters wrote her tribute letter in her native and English language.

She had this to say;

“Oinem opochu, ku ce wa 💔💔😭😭💔💔, @adameh always blunt , she tells it as it is . In this industry of ours she picked her phone and called me and said Susan this is Ada Ameh. I was screaming, imagine her a senior colleague calling her junior to say I heard you are from Benue and Idoma and ever since we clicked .

“This is a dream I would like to wake up from , at this party she said Susan let’s damage the food and we laughed .

“Ah Iku a wosi nooooo 😭😭😭😭 you were always a delight ,life had no balance at all. Let’s all be deliberate and intentional in loving one another please”

