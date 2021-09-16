Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress Tonto Dikeh brags about being the most controversial actress on earth

Published

12 mins ago

on

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Pilgrims Commission denies appointing her as Peace Ambassador

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh disclosed that she is proud to be acknowledged as one of the most controversial celebrities on earth during her speech at a TEDX conference on Wednesday, September 15.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to publish a video of herself delivering a speech on the topic, “Leveraging Controversy” at TEDX Ikenegbu.

Speaking, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she enjoys the controversy that hovers around her often.

Dikeh stated this;

Read also: Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Kpokpogri dismisses reports on arrest by DSS

“Thank you very much for having me, everybody.
My name is King Tonto and I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth….proudly!
And the only reason why I can be proud of it is because I’m not fighting it.
I’m using it to my advantage.
I’m using it for my growth.
I’m using it for my satisfaction”

Watch her video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

Tonto Dikeh has actually been described as one of the most controversial celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Recall she was embroiled in a messy divorce a couple of years ago where she used derogatory words to describe her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress also recently ended her relationship with Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri barely three months after their affair was made public.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen + three =

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...