Entertainment
Actress Tonto Dikeh brags about being the most controversial actress on earth
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh disclosed that she is proud to be acknowledged as one of the most controversial celebrities on earth during her speech at a TEDX conference on Wednesday, September 15.
The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to publish a video of herself delivering a speech on the topic, “Leveraging Controversy” at TEDX Ikenegbu.
Speaking, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she enjoys the controversy that hovers around her often.
Dikeh stated this;
Read also: Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Kpokpogri dismisses reports on arrest by DSS
“Thank you very much for having me, everybody.
My name is King Tonto and I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth….proudly!
And the only reason why I can be proud of it is because I’m not fighting it.
I’m using it to my advantage.
I’m using it for my growth.
I’m using it for my satisfaction”
Watch her video below.
Tonto Dikeh has actually been described as one of the most controversial celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
Recall she was embroiled in a messy divorce a couple of years ago where she used derogatory words to describe her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
The actress also recently ended her relationship with Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri barely three months after their affair was made public.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...