Actress Tonto Dikeh brags about being the most controversial actress on earth

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh disclosed that she is proud to be acknowledged as one of the most controversial celebrities on earth during her speech at a TEDX conference on Wednesday, September 15.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to publish a video of herself delivering a speech on the topic, “Leveraging Controversy” at TEDX Ikenegbu.

Speaking, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she enjoys the controversy that hovers around her often.

Dikeh stated this;

“Thank you very much for having me, everybody.

My name is King Tonto and I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth….proudly!

And the only reason why I can be proud of it is because I’m not fighting it.

I’m using it to my advantage.

I’m using it for my growth.

I’m using it for my satisfaction”

Tonto Dikeh has actually been described as one of the most controversial celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Recall she was embroiled in a messy divorce a couple of years ago where she used derogatory words to describe her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress also recently ended her relationship with Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri barely three months after their affair was made public.

