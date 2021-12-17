Actress Tonto Dikeh claims Jane Mena aborted for her former partner, Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has accused Instagram influencer, Jane Mena of aborting a baby for her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri.

She made the revelation known while reacting to a post shared by her colleague and friend, Doris Ogala on Instagram.

“Like m seriously pissed off, wish I can see girl face to face right now. We go know who Dey run, 2months you Dey fear to serve letter. come internet Dey lie,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Actress Tonto Dikeh reignites feud with IG dancer, Jane Mena

“She running from her own petition to be delivered!! To God I will drop the remaining voice note, I no want hear make we pity the husband because no be we talk say e impotent or say the belle jane just ABORT nah for kpokpogri.”

Dikeh‘s post came hours after she called Janemena an ‘adulterous twerker.’

Read her shocking revelation below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now