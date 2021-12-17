Entertainment
Actress Tonto Dikeh claims Jane Mena aborted for her former partner, Kpokpogri
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has accused Instagram influencer, Jane Mena of aborting a baby for her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri.
She made the revelation known while reacting to a post shared by her colleague and friend, Doris Ogala on Instagram.
“Like m seriously pissed off, wish I can see girl face to face right now. We go know who Dey run, 2months you Dey fear to serve letter. come internet Dey lie,” she wrote.
READ ALSO: Actress Tonto Dikeh reignites feud with IG dancer, Jane Mena
“She running from her own petition to be delivered!! To God I will drop the remaining voice note, I no want hear make we pity the husband because no be we talk say e impotent or say the belle jane just ABORT nah for kpokpogri.”
Dikeh‘s post came hours after she called Janemena an ‘adulterous twerker.’
Read her shocking revelation below.
