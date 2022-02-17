Entertainment
Actress Tonto Dikeh gifts son, King Andre, plot of land as birthday gift
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has announced on her Instagram page that she has gifted her 6-year-old son, King Andre, a plot of land as his birthday gift.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 17, 2022, where she shared photos of the celebrant, his numerous cakes and the document of the newly acquired property.
“Planning your future has been the most important event for me. FOR THIS YEAR I GO, MY BABY, @kingandre_dikeh a piece of SCOTLAND’s REAL ESTATE and his Deeds came with a TITLE AS ‘LORD’ and a Tree planted in his honor and Name. I am so proud of how far we have come as a team,” she wrote.
READ ALSO: Mompha demands not to be dragged into Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh feud
The single mother also took out time to celebrate her son on his special day.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY OBA. No long story, You have me and I have you!! You are loved. Thank you Oba for choosing me. You make it all worth it🎉🥳🎂👑🌹🧉🧉🧉 @kingandre_dikeh.”
King Andre is the only child the Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh had with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
Dikeh and Churchill went their separate ways in 2017 one year after King Andre was born.
