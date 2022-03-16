Entertainment
Actress Tonto Dikeh questions the existence of heaven
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in an Instagram post has questioned the existence of heaven.
Taking to her Instagram page during the early hours of today, Wednesday, March 16, the actress told her followers about Christianity and the afterlife.
The actress stated that she was reflecting earlier in the day when she stumbled upon some “dangerous thoughts”.
She explained that she has seen people who are not Christians ‘inherit the earth’ and live better lives than their Christian counterparts.
The actress added that there is really no proof that there actually is heaven.
“What’s the guarantee that heaven is real?” she wrote.
READ ALSO: Dancer Korra Obidi slams people urging her to leave social media amid marital crisis
She then added: “It’s OK to lose your love and trust for God. It is OK to question God.”
She went on to say that she is not ashamed to be weak because she knows she will not be here for long.
Read what she has to say.
“I guess at the end of the day
WE ALL GET TO THIS POINT, BUT WHAT I KNOW ISN’T OK IS STAYING HERE FOR TOO LONG!!
IT’S CALLED A PERSONAL RACE and Not PERFECTION…”
She continued:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...