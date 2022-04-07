Actress Tonto Dikeh replies colleague, Ada Karl, who accused her of 15-year-old debt

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to respond to her colleague, Ada Karl who accused her of unpaid debt from 15 years ago.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 6, Ada Karl slammed Dikeh for gifting diamonds to her former boyfriend despite owing her for several years.

She also claimed that she had sponsored Dikeh’s entry into the film industry, but had received no return on her investment.

“Tonto you dey buy diamonds for man but you have no conscience to pay what you owe me over 15 years ago,” she wrote.

“I’m not talking of the millions I pumped into your career after I brought you into Nollywood, and gave you your first ever movie role, and sponsored you with my last sweat, till you had your breakthrough and vanished from my life (what a user. I should have signed a contract).

“I am talking about the shoes, clothes, and gold that you bought from me. That money was N80k, in today’s money it’s equivalent to N8m, any day I see you on the road, I must collect my money.”

Reacting to Ada Karl’s statement on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh expressed disappointment in her colleague for taking the issue to social media.

Tonto added that Ada Karl needs to heal and simply request payback if that is what she requires.

Read her statement below.

