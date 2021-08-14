 Actress Tonto Dikeh to undergo cosmetic surgery for the 3rd time | Ripples Nigeria
Actress Tonto Dikeh to undergo cosmetic surgery for the 3rd time

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is prepared to undergo a third cosmetic surgery.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page over the weekend while schooling fans and critics about cosmetic surgery.

“I have laughed a lot lately on the subject IF YOU SURGERY YOU SHOULDN’T USE WAIST TRAINER?

Listen Up people You need to Waist eraser/trainer to follow up on your Lipo’s. You need your gym to be your best friend too(I am personally too lazy for that.. so I opt for Nonsurgical Body enhancement),” she wrote.

READ ALSO: I lost interest in movie production long time ago – Tonto Dikeh

She continued;

“Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to another part most lacking. You eat everyday so fat gonna grow back sister. I have had 2 Lipo surgeries and waiting on my third.”

