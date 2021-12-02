Actress Tonto Dikeh unapologetic about losing out in love

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has stated that she has no regrets about expressing sincere love towards her ex-partners who never loved her the way she did.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

“I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated. Love always comes back full circle, that love is coming back to me in some shape or form,” she wrote.

“Keep putting love into the universe, cause it’s coming back with interest!! NO REGRETS JUST LESSONS TO GROW!!”

Tonto Dikeh’s post is coming days after she informed her fans that she wasno longer scared of getting her heart broken.

It would be recalled that the movie star’s last relationship with activist Prince Kpokpogri dissolved barely two months after it was made public.

