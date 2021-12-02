Entertainment
Actress Tonto Dikeh unapologetic about losing out in love
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has stated that she has no regrets about expressing sincere love towards her ex-partners who never loved her the way she did.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
“I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated. Love always comes back full circle, that love is coming back to me in some shape or form,” she wrote.
Read also: Tonto Dikeh dismisses rumour of relationship with ex-partner’s pal
“Keep putting love into the universe, cause it’s coming back with interest!! NO REGRETS JUST LESSONS TO GROW!!”
Tonto Dikeh’s post is coming days after she informed her fans that she wasno longer scared of getting her heart broken.
It would be recalled that the movie star’s last relationship with activist Prince Kpokpogri dissolved barely two months after it was made public.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...