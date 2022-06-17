Entertainment
Actress Tonto Dikeh urges single mothers to invest in their children
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in a post published on her Instagram page has urged single mothers to invest their love and happiness in their children.
The mother of one shared a photo of herself and her son, King Andre on social media on Thursday, June 16. In her post, she stated that children deserve sincere admiration from their mothers.
She dubbed her son ‘my whole life’ in the video that shared.
The actress wrote;
Read also: Tonto Dikeh explains Dubai arrest, amid ongoing bout with ex-bestfriend, Bobrisky
“MY WHOLE LIFE IN A VIDEO FOR YOUR PLEASURE…
DEAR SINGLE MOTHERS, invest Happiness, Wealth, Love, Speed in your child..
DEAR SINGLE MOTHERS Love your children UNCONDITIONALLY….”
Tonto Dikeh was previously married to businessman, Olakunle Churchill. The couple went their separate way in 2017 following a messy divorce.
While Churchill has since remarried, tying the knot with Tonto Dikeh’s colleague and his former assistant, Rosy Meurer, the popular actress entered an ephemeral relationship with Prince Kpokpogri, a Delta state socialite, which has also hit the rocks.
