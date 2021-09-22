Actress, Toyin Abraham, dismisses alleged feud with colleague, Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has shrugged off allegations that there is a rift between herself and her colleague, Funke Akindele.

In a recent radio chat, Abraham revealed that she has a cordial work relationship with Funke Akindele. She stated that they do not have to be friends because they work in the same industry.

Abraham‘s statement is coming after another of her colleagues, Iyabo Ojo alleged a couple of weeks ago that Funke Akindele paid bloggers to publish negative reviews about Abraham’s movie, The Ghost and The Tout Too.

Abraham has come out to clear the air. Speaking, the mother of one had this to say;

“She is my senior colleague and she is someone I respect a lot; so, I do not know what people are talking about, trust me.

She is one of the few people I look up to.

READ ALSO: Toyin Aimakhu shares her thoughts about social media

“Sometimes, people do not understand that we are colleagues and not family. So, you cannot be talking to all your colleagues.

“We talk, we follow each other.”

Abraham went on to state that it is pivotal for her fans and followers to disregard derogatory comments that often surface on social media.

She continued;

“If I see her, I will kneel down and say, ‘Aunty Funke se wa okay?’.

A lot of people do not understand that we are working in the same space; we do not have to be close friends.

When we see ourselves we greet each other.

Forget social media, trust me.”

Watch the session below.

Join the conversation

Opinions