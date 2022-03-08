Actress Toyin Abraham drags Lagos govt over murder of BRT passenger, Bamise

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has called out the Lagos state government for failing to fix surveillance cameras in BRT buses following the murder of a 22-year-old lady identified as Bamise Ayanwole.

The Nollywood movie star has joined several Nigerians who are seeking justice for the 22-year-old whose body was reportedly thrown out of a BRT bus weeks after she was declared missing.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday morning, Toyin Abraham stated that the government ought to have provided adequate coverage for those who are boarding BRT buses.

Her post reads;

”It is sad enough that Nigeria is not safe but to think that a place or thing considered as property like BRT is now considered a dangerous place should get all of us concerned.

“But I have a few questions for the Lagos State Government, why are the BRT buses not fitted with CCTV cameras?

“What measure have you put in place since this incident that made you assure Lagosians that the BRT buses are now safe?”

The actress went on to admonish Lagosians to be careful and endeavor to be more observant before leaving their various places of residence.

Abraham’s post reads further:

“Lagosians, please be careful, we cannot move about like everything is okay.

“Things are not okay if we are not safe inside government buses.

“And to the family of Ayanwole Oluwabamise I sympathize with you.

“Some of us will reach out to see how you can go through this phase with some measure of ease-no easy way to grieve.

May God truly console you.

This is such a sad incident!”

