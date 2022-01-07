Actress Toyin Abraham says she almost ended her career in her dark times

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to disclose that she almost gave up on her movie career when she was going through a turmoil in her personal life.

The renowned thespian stated that she wanted to move permanently to the United States of America after giving up on her dreams as an actress, albeit, her friend who she named Olawale Olaleye made her change her decision.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the actress wrote:

“Few years ago, during a very dark time in my life, I packed up my bags and left for the USA.

On getting to the US, I made up my mind that I was done with fame and everything that comes with it.

I was ready to quit and be done with my career. One day, I got a call from a friend, Dotun, who asked me if I was coming back to Nigeria. I told him I wasn’t and that I was done. He then told me someone was going to call me.

“Shortly after, I received a call from Mr Wale Olaleye, he asked me what happened and I explained everything to him. I told him I was tired. Mr Wale said, “Toyin, you have a beautiful career, you have the most adorable career. You can’t just abandon your career”.

He went on to tell me not to worry and that he was going to support me and stand by me.

He insisted I return to Nigeria. When I returned, Mr Wale got me a PR Team and a lawyer without collecting a dime from me. He footed all my bills. And because of this, I’m thriving in my career and standing on my feet. Since then, he’s never wavered in his support.”

