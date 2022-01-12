Actress Uche Elendu in plane crash scare

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, escaped death on Wednesday escaped death when an Arik Air plane carrying her and other passengers crash-landed in Asaba, Delta State.

The actress, who disclosed this on her Instagram page, thanked God for giving her another shot at life.

She wrote:

“What God cannot do does not exist!!!! My covenant with God is strong and He never lies!! Thank you Jesus!!.

“Arik @flyarikair God punish you and your ill-mannered crew with demonic tongues.

“The male air host told me at the beginning of the flight to put my box under the chair that it will save me in case of a crash, I said stop talking negatively, we will not crash in Jesus name!!! Only Jesus can save me!!!

“He said there is nothing like Jesus keep fooling yourself and I said to him, only a FOOL says there’s no God. They freaking knew the aircraft was faulty!! Damn!!!!! Bring out my luggage let me go catch another flight. Lousy Bunch.”

