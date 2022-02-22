Entertainment
Actress Uche Elendu lampoons passive followers on IG, urges them to unfollow her
Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has admonished her passive followers on the photo sharing app, Instagram to unfollow with immediate effect.
According to the actress, she stated that she finds it infuriating that her passive followers fail to recognize her work and effort by engaging with her content.
The actress and businesswoman stated, “it hurts to put in so much work and then y’all see and keep scrolling”.
READ ALSO: Actress Sonia Ogiri undergoes surgery to remove face scar
Elendu asked why they are still following her when they won’t engage on her posts. She went further to admonish them to “leave that account for people that actually appreciate it.”
The caption to her post reads;
“I don’t even know if it’s Instagram messing with my page, or if you all are purposely doing this to me, please if you don’t like me enough to engage on my posts , I beg you to unfollow cos its strange to have spirits following you, It just insinuates a BOT gathering and I don’t even know how y’all do this.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...