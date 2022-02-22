Actress Uche Elendu lampoons passive followers on IG, urges them to unfollow her

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has admonished her passive followers on the photo sharing app, Instagram to unfollow with immediate effect.

According to the actress, she stated that she finds it infuriating that her passive followers fail to recognize her work and effort by engaging with her content.

The actress and businesswoman stated, “it hurts to put in so much work and then y’all see and keep scrolling”.

READ ALSO: Actress Sonia Ogiri undergoes surgery to remove face scar

Elendu asked why they are still following her when they won’t engage on her posts. She went further to admonish them to “leave that account for people that actually appreciate it.”

The caption to her post reads;

“I don’t even know if it’s Instagram messing with my page, or if you all are purposely doing this to me, please if you don’t like me enough to engage on my posts , I beg you to unfollow cos its strange to have spirits following you, It just insinuates a BOT gathering and I don’t even know how y’all do this.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now