Actress Uche Ogbodo recounts getting lost at Qatar airport
Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her Instagram page to recount how she recently got lost three times at an international airport.
The actress shared a video of Doha City, Qatar’s airport as she questioned when Nigerian would get to such a standard.
She pointed out how the airport almost looks like a state.
Her narration reads;
“God when I abeg I when will my country people begin to enjoy luxurious establishments like this airport?.
Airport too big, e get him own train, road, tunnel, bus etc.
Airport be like one state, I even got lost 3 times trying to catch my connecting flight.
I swear nah God save me, I started running ooo, no time!
Abeg my people get your PVC ooo, we no wan hear shoot bird him Mama fly cum 2023! Ooo.
Osetigo”
