Actress Uche Ogbodo recounts getting lost at Qatar airport

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her Instagram page to recount how she recently got lost three times at an international airport.

The actress shared a video of Doha City, Qatar’s airport as she questioned when Nigerian would get to such a standard.

She pointed out how the airport almost looks like a state.

Read also:Pregnant Uche Ogbodo praises hubby for love and support

Her narration reads;

“God when I abeg I when will my country people begin to enjoy luxurious establishments like this airport?.

Airport too big, e get him own train, road, tunnel, bus etc.

Airport be like one state, I even got lost 3 times trying to catch my connecting flight.

I swear nah God save me, I started running ooo, no time!

Abeg my people get your PVC ooo, we no wan hear shoot bird him Mama fly cum 2023! Ooo.

Osetigo”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now