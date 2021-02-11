Actress Victoria Inyama in fierce altercation with Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin’s baby mama

Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama and Sandra Iheuwa, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin have drawn their swords on social media platform, Instagram following a disagreement on the role of a single mother in the society.

Their altercation was instigated following their respective perspective on single mother parenting.

On Wednesday, February 10, Sandra Iheuwa, one of the baby mamas of music executive and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin took to social media to address single mothers via her Instagram platform.

According to Iheuwa, it is quintessential for single mothers to save and invest money that they recieve from the father of their children and also from the government.

Here is what Iheuwa opined on Instagram;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLFrMLwFp0j/?igshid=59hff1nm99bo

“If you collect child support every month put that money to good use by starting up something even if it’s small because that money go stop someday if you don’t receive 1 cent from the father of your child find something to do o,” she wrote.

“I know someone who is a single mom but her priority in this life is to take pictures and post on Ig I don’t know if she is trying to pepper the father of her child / Children…..but sis the real come up is to level up financially….step on those necks and elevate. You can’t be slaying on the gram with $500 in your bank account”

Moments after she published the post on Instagram, Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama stated that she does not agree with iheuwa’s stance.

Taking to Iheuwa’s comment section, she responded;

As you stated single moms and baby mamas make it very clear that you are advising yourself. Bare it in mind that most single mums are distraught over the loss of their husbands,” she replied.

“Other single mothers fall into my category where they had to leave their marriage before they gey killed/die because of domestic violence. Pick your category and chill there, after all the father of your child didn’t even date you nor have marriage plans for you. Attack your co and don’t generalise with your uninformed biased mind.”

Sandra Iheuwa immediately made snide remarks towards the veteran actress in another Instagram post. This time, she dragged the actress’ failed marriage.

Here is what she wrote on Instagram;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLH9L0IlLfM/?igshid=1mvkp43tt7vtj

Stop claiming domestic violence advocate. Your ex-husband didn’t beat you. Stop lying so people can have pity on you. You are one sick human being. Jog off ‘government property.’ she replied.

Victoria Inyama is yet to react to Iheuwa’s recent comment.