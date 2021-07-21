Actress wants Nollywood to quit portraying Igbo men as ritualists in movies

Nollywood actress, Praiz Sam has opined in a social media post that the Nigerian movie industry needs to desist from portraying Igbo men as ritualists in their productions.

The livid actress penned this in a lengthy note on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon. She mentioned that the movie industry should broaden their themes and reveal how Igbo men put their business acumen to use so as to expand their financial capabilities.

Praiz Sam specifically addressed the comments from the lavish funeral ceremony of socialite Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra a couple of days ago.

She stated that Nigerians have resorted to the mindset that every wealthy Igbo man is a ritualist, she revealed that it is time for the movie industry to rectify that notion.

She wrote:

“A Letter to MY NOLLYWOOD!!

Dear Nollywood, how are you? Hope you’re doing great?😊 A quick one!!

Please ,can we glorify the hardworking part of IGBO MEN, in our movies?? Instead of “RITUALS” alllllllll the time!!

I mean, people are beginning to see it as a norm and if you really want to look into it yeah, IGBO MEN IN NIGERIA ARE THE MOST HARDWORKING MEN!!! Yes I said what I said!! With my FULL CHEST!!”

She continues;

“Let me take you back to the comments about (the #Oba celebration of life )

The comment section was filled with a lot of Negativity!!

Wow !

So an Igbo man can’t make clean money again??

I don’t understand it…

I have stayed in the midst of them ( they talk about business , 80percent of all the times, always very calculative)…

I mean, we (Nollywood) are MINISTERS TOO!!”

Here is the thread.

