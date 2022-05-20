Actress Yvonne Jegede escapes robbery attack in Lagos

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has taken to her Twitter platform to reveal that she recently escaped a robbery attack on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State on Thursday night.

The actress in her thread published on Friday morning mentioned that a certain man almost robbed her around 9 pm while in traffic on the bridge but she got lucky because vehicles started moving.

She urged the Lagos State Government to sanitise the environs under the bridge at Oworonshoki.

Her tweets read:

“Last night(Thursday) at about 9 pm, one guy almost robbed me on 3rdMB. I was lucky the traffic moved a bit so I moved my car and then he took off.

“Under the bridge at Oworonsoki needs to be sanitized. This guy jumped out from under the bridge. They target people driving alone, be safe guys.”

Jegede warned ladies especially to be wary while driving alone at night, advising that they stay in between cars if they can’t wait till daytime to drive.

“If you’re driving alone in traffic, don’t drive on the fast lane (the last lane by your left), let your car be in between cars. Ladies especially, if you can, please stay wherever you are till you see daylight. There’s hunger in town.”

