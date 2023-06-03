Actress Yvonne Jegede reacts to rumoured secret wedding to Ned Nwoko (Video)

Ebony skinned Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has reacted to rumours made online that she has secretly wedded billionaire businessman Prince Ned Nwoko.

The mother of one who took her Instagram page to address the rumour made by blogger IJ Ada Igbo expressed her frustration and displeasure at the misleading rumour.

IJ Ada Igbo had claimed that the actress deleted photos from her social media page following the alleged secret wedding to Ned Nwoko who is married to another actress, Regina Daniels.

Yvonne Jegede in her post on Instagram while denying the claim made by the blogger wondered why someone would spread such false news to tarnish the image of another person.

She said; “When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you ask them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the Internet. Oftentimes, they heard it from idiots like the person talking in this shameless and false post.

“How could you be this bold about falsehood? How can you lie so confidently? How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs?’

The actress added, “This funny post is evil and false in every intent. I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gassed up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

“How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything??? The effrontery to mention my son sef, I suppose give you one dirty slap. #DontBelieveEverythingYouSeeOnline Ij Ada igbo you can get traction without trying to make someone look bad FFS.”

