Actress Yvonne Nelson slams pastors who take advantage of people

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has slammed pastors who take advantage of innocent people.

In a post shared on her social media platform, Twitter on Thursday evening, the actress stated that pastors should desist from playing on people’s minds.

Meanwhile, it is uncertain who the award-winning thespian is referring to. Nelson had this to say, “Pastors keep playing on the minds of innocent people”

